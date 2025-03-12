IPU replies Natasha Akpoti, vows to listen to Akpabio’s side

The Inter-Parliamentary Union has said it will take steps to address the concerns raised by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central in the national assembly.

Akpoti-Uduaghan presented her case at an IPU meeting held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

She was suspended from the senate on March 6 for “gross misconduct” following her seating arrangement altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

IPU president, Tulia Ackson acknowledged the concerns raised by Akpoti-Uduaghan and assured that the organisation would investigate the matter thoroughly.

She said the IPU would listen to both sides of the issue before taking any necessary steps.

Ackson recognised that another Nigerian delegate, Kafilat Ogbara, a member of the House of Representatives, had requested to speak but was unable to due to time constraints.

She said, “I would like to say we have heard her concerns, and having heard her, it would have been an opportunity for all of us to understand more about what she has said.

“But because we listened only on her side, as an institution as IPU, we will be taking the concerns that have been raised, not only taking her side, but also giving a chance to listen to the other side, as it is a custom for IPU.”

Post Views: 16