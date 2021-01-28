The Ibadan Progressive Union has passed a vote of confidence in the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, stating that it is an initiative that must not be allowed to fail due to its importance to the security architecture of the state and the South West region.

The group equally implored federal security agencies to collaborate and support the local initiative, even as it lauded Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for his efforts in securing the state, especially the important role he played in the setting up of Amotekun alongside other governors of the South West.

IPU, in a statement signed by its President and Secretary, Engr. Olayinka Alli and Dr. Muideen Babatunde Olatunji respectively, said the crisis in Ibarapaland needed to be handled with caution, lauding Makinde for the cautious approach the state government is taking in handling the situation.

It also called on the traditional institution in the state, including Ibadan Mogajis under the leadership of the Olubadan of Ibadan and other traditional rulers in the state, to continue to collaborate with the government in securing the state.

The group added that Amotekun had been doing well in filling the voids left by the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, stating that the least thing sincere citizens of Oyo State could do is to support and encourage the Amotekun corps in their bid to secure the state.

It said: “The recent crisis in Ibarapa land needs cautious handling and all individual that desire the reversal of the horrible incidences in Ibarapa and the rest of the state needs to align with the Makinde administration on the structured security outfit of the state, Amotekun, lest we play into the hands of our detractors.

“This is a time for us all to unite and play down divisive politics for our collective benefit and regional growth, peace and development. Amotekun is our collective project and must not fail.

“The Union wishes to implore all Mogajis, under the able leadership of His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1, to go to their various domains and ensure that peace and tranquility reign in Ibadan city.

“We also want to implore traditional rulers all over the state to support the government of the day to help ensure peace and security across the length and breadth of the state.”

According to the IPU, the security challenges in the country have become heightened such that states needed to look inwards to surmount them, stating that the Amotekun initiative was a timely step in the right direction.

It said: “It is a known fact that our nation has been faced with serious security challenges in the last few years and unfortunately, the situation rather than getting better is getting worse.

“We are convinced that no serious and responsive government will keep standing akimbo while its domain is in turmoil. The Yoruba-speaking nation thus looked inward and created Amotekun, which was launched by the state governors on 9 January 2020.

“The Oyo State Government under the able and pragmatic leadership of Engr. Abiodun Seyi Makinde, The Aare Jagunmolu of Ibadanland, gave all it required to make the outfit succeed and deliver its set mandate.

“It is a known fact that the security situation in Nigeria and specifically in the South-West and Oyo State in particular got worse in the wake of the EndSARS protest and Amotekun has been trying to fill the gaps created by the police’s absence.

“So, the least all sincere citizens of Oyo State can do is to support and encourage the Amotekun corps and pray for its success. The Ibadan Progressive Union (IPU), is hereby passing a vote of confidence in the Amotekun corps and its leadership. We are again using this opportunity to implore the conventional security outfits to collaborate and support the local initiative.”