IPRA shortlists PRNigeria, NAF, NITDA as finalists for PR Golden World Award 2023

The International Public Relations Association with Headquarters in London, United Kingdom has shortlisted PRNigeria, Nigerian Air Force and National Information Technology Development Agency among the finalists for the Golden World Awards 2023.

The Golden World Awards are the world’s most prestigious Public Relations awards.

PRNigeria was shortlisted for its campaign on gender inclusivity, titled: “Nigerian Ladies in PR,” where female interns and staff are trained and tasked with advocacies that promote inter-ethnic relations, national unity, good governance and gender equality.

The campaigns were executed through public speaking, press releases, article writing, social media engagement and book publishing.

The NAF was shortlisted for providing enablement for independent media reports and third-party news narratives on the counter-insurgency campaigns.

The independent news report and alternative narratives from credible media sources on the success of counterterrorism were widely used in the media and boost the confidence of the citizens and the morale of the fighting troops.

The NITDA campaign was shortlisted under Public Affairs/Government Relations Category for deploying mainstream and social media, as a tech regulatory agency in countering misconceptions by educating the public on the benefits of its Code of Practice for Social Media and Online Platforms.

The PR campaigns of the three finalists were undertaken in partnership with a multi-award-winning PR agency, Image Merchants Promotion Limited, Publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential.

IPRA is the leading global network for Public Relations professionals.

It aims to further the development of open communication and the ethical practice of public relations.

It fulfils this aim through networking opportunities, its code of conduct and intellectual leadership of the profession.

With 60 years of experience, IPRA, recognised by the United Nations, is now present throughout the world wherever public relations are practised.

The annual IPRA Golden World Awards initiative, established in 1990, recognises excellence in public relations practice worldwide in a variety of categories.

The awards meet international standards of excellence in public relations.

An overall IPRA Grand Prix for Excellence is presented each year to the entry judged as representing the highest standards that year.

The Golden World Awards will be presented at a Gala event in Barcelona, Spain on October 20, 2023.

