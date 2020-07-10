The Academic Staff of Universities says the forceful migration of lecturers into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System has distorted and devalued their salaries.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, National President of ASUU, stated this on Monday while inaugurating a 1,000 capacity twin-lecture hall constructed by the University of Jos chapter of the union.

The twin-lecture hall, which gulped N63.2 million, was donated to the university as part of the union’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Ogunyemi further lamented that salary structure of university lecturers had stagnated for over 11 years, adding that its members were “stressed and distressed”.

He decried that the take home of lecturers was fast losing value, hence affecting their productive capacity.

He said: “Our members are stressed and distressed.

“Our salary structure has been stagnated for 11 years now.

“Also, the forceful migration to the IPPIS has further distorted and devalued the take home of our members.

“By and by, what we take as salaries is fast losing value and the capacity to embrace the path of philanthropy is rapidly diminishing.”

The president urged members of the union not to be deterred, but remain resolute, committed and determined to fight the growth and development of the Nigerian universities.