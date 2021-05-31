Social and economic activities were grounded in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Monday following the Sit-at-home order (on May 31) given by the proscribed Biafra agitators, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group said it declared a Sit-at-home order in remembrance of more than five million Igbo people who died during the three years of civil war between the defunct Biafra and Nigeria.

IPOB said May 31 is being observed as special day to remember the dead Igbos.

Self-style IPOB leader, Namdi Kanu, said the usual date is May 30, the shift to May 31, was to allow the Sunday worshippers to go to church and take part in the remembrance day.

A resident of Awka, Ngozi Nwosu, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday that she decided to stay at home in order to play safe.

“I do not want to go anywhere and thank God that my children’s schools are on break so all of us are indoors to avoid problem,” she said.

Another resident, Ogochi Ezeike, said that the leadership of Eke Awka Market, the major market in the state capital, told NAN that the market will not open for business due to the IPOB order.

“As you can see, everywhere is totally shutdown, even if one is in the market who will buy from the person?,” he queried.

NAN reports that most of the shops at the popular Aroma junction, Awka, Zik’s Avenue, Unizik junction and other popular places are not open for business.