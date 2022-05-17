IPOB’s sit-at-home order did not disrupt WAEC exams in Anambra – ANCOOPA President

President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Anambra chapter, Jovita Arazu, said that the West African Examination exercise is ongoing in the South Eastern State according to the time table.

Arazu, also the Principal of Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka, said that the sit-at-home directives by the proscribed indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) did not disrupt the May/June external examination of secondary schools in the State.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka Tuesday, that he is yet to receive any report from any principal of their inability to conduct the said examination in the state due to disruption by the IPOB.

“We are in schools now supervising the examination of our students across public schools in the state and it is going on well, there are no threats or disruption of the exercise so far by either IPOB or any other group.

“We started the examination paper due to the zone which is Marketing at about 10am and finished at about 1.05 pm, there are no reports of attack anywhere yet in the state.

“We directed our students across the state to dress well like responsible students and come for their examinations and that directive was for those students who are not living in the dormitory, so far we are fine,” he said.

Arazu said that the next paper is Data processing and it would hold as planned across the schools in the state by God’s grace.

Principal, Ogidi Girls Secondary School, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, Chinenye Ekeh, confirmed Arazu’s claim, adding that the school took their Catering and Craft Practices examination paper without challenges.

Ekeh said that the next examination paper would be Data processing and believed it would hold as scheduled across the state.

Earlier, the President-General (PG) of Enugwu-Ukwu Community, in Njikoka Local Government Area, Chief Bonny Nkwuaku, said that almost every readable youths in the community who is in senior Secondary school is qualified for the ongoing May/June examination.

Nkwuaku said that initially, the union was sourcing funds to register their students for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) May /June National Examination Council and the West Africa Examination Council examinations.

“We stopped sourcing external examination funds for our students because our illustrious sons and daughters took over the responsibility to ensure that all readable youths in the community get quality education.

“I can then tell authoritatively that any school-age boy or girl in the community is in school and those due for external examinations are for the examination unhindered because money either for school fees or registration for their external examination has been taken care of by our wealthy people.

“The union, having achieved the goal of making every youth in the community to access education, through assistance from our illustrious people, now concentrate on other developmental projects in the community,” Nkwuaku said.

He said that these illustrious sons and daughters of the community go to the schools to clear school fees and cost of registration for external examinations.

A woman community leader in Aboatulu kindred of Avomimi in the community, Grace Anagor, collaborated the PG’s position on assistance to the people to ensure that the youths attained school and took their examination when due.

Anagor said that some of the wealthy sons of the community like Chief Dennis Anekwe, Benjamin Emoka , Chidi Ibemeka, Chief Dozie Nwankwo, Valentine Ayika, amongst others, have taken it upon themselves to ensure that youths of the community are well read.

The May/June external examination was held in the state on Tuesday, primary schools, government offices, business centres, Banks, markets were not open to the public and minimal vehicular movements were seen in capital city of the state.