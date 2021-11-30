IPOB: We’re not against restructuring, our demand is Biafra, referendum

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said it is not against the restructuring of Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement on Monday by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful.

Powerful said: “Nigeria government must bear one thing in mind, IPOB is not fighting restructuring.

“We are not against restructuring but our demand is not restructuring.

“Our demand is restoration of Biafra State.

“All we need is a date for referendum to decide whether or not we want to continue with this forced marriage (Nigeria).

“Those who think Nigeria is ready for restructuring may have to think again.

“Those benefiting from the current lop-sidedness have made restructuring impossible.

“They are unlikely to heed the clamour for restructuring.

“But for us, the only thing that can make us slow down a little is government giving us date for referendum.

“Restoration of the Sovereign State of Biafra is a divine mandate.”

—