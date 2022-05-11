IPOB vows to uproot criminal members, unveils sponsors

The Indigenous People of Biafra said it has begun to uproot all cultists, criminal members and hoodlums causing mayhem in the South-East, particularly in Anambra and Abia states.

This is just as the group also unveiled the names of sponsors of the criminal elements in the region.

The group said the move became necessary as some people were destroying the region and blaming it on IPOB and Eastern Security Network operatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, urged the people of the South-East to provide accurate information about the cultists, hoodlums and dissidents operating in their area for immediate action.

Powerful said, “It is unacceptable to us for people destroying our region and claiming they are IPOB or ESN operatives, while in reality, they are not.

“Following the consistent moves to restore peace and sanity in the hands of cultists and criminals ravaging the region, we believe it is time we expose those sponsoring the criminals and their crimes.”

The Spokesman went on to list some chieftains, including a former governor of Abia State.

He also explained that IPOB cannot attack or kill anybody, because it is not part of its mandate, claiming that the “criminal elements” are doing so to demonise IPOB before the global community.

The group warned the dissidents to desist from doing so.

The statement read in part, “IPOB cannot attack or kill anybody because it’s not our mandate. We want the people to help provide us with accurate information about those cultists, hoodlums and dissidents operating in their area for immediate action.

“We enjoin people to be very discreet and watchful in providing their information because high profile individuals in the state sponsor these cultists and hoodlums in their desire to demonise IPOB and ESN. We have decided to sustain the fight against these criminals in the region.

“IPOB is a peaceful movement seeking freedom through internationally recognised civil disobedience and cannot allow cultists and political thugs to terrorise innocent citizens in the Biafra territory in order to discredit our heaven-ordained struggle for freedom and liberty.

“We will not allow that nonsense to continue anymore in our region. Those sponsors across the region, your days are numbered.”