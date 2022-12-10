IPOB vows to unleash ESN on enforcers of five days sit-at-home

The Indigenous People of Biafra has vowed to deal with this enforcing the five days sit-at-home in the South East, vowing to unleash on them its armed wing, Eastern Security Network.

The group made its position known in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, made available on Friday.

It said: “For proper information, IPOB has had no other leader since its formation and will not have any other leader except Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu who is currently in DSS solitary confinement because of his conviction about the liberation of Biafra Nation.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remain IPOB leader worldwide and will remain so till Biafra is restored. The criminal in Finland you are referring to has never been an IPOB member he was contracted to come and destroy IPOB and Ndigbo and will never be IPOB member till Biafra comes. If you can’t boast of IPOB membership, how can you be a leader in IPOB?

“It is unfortunate and grossly ignorant that a supposed leaders in Ohaneze Ndigbo doesn’t know what IPOB stands for.

“We have decided not to talk about him because he needs popularity from us. We can’t afford to glorify an inconsequential human being like him.

“IPOB maintains it’s stand that the devilish and outrageously sponsored 5- day sit-at-home in Biafraland will not stand.

“If any body or group dare to enforce this evil agenda to suffocate our people, they should prepare for IPOB volunteers and ESN Operatives on those days. Even if you are inside the ground, we will smoke you out. We are not begging you not to come to enforce a sit-at-home order on the days mentioned.

“IPOB and ESN members are peaceful and focused and never want to harm our brothers and sisters. IPOB has strategically followed this mess and we are going to clean it up. We are not ready to humiliate our own people but if you push us, you will have yourself to blame.

“The days ahead will be dangerous to those impersonating, defrauding, and forcefully extorting from our people using ESN and IPOB name. We have kept quiet for so long and we will display our authority and power these days.”





