The Indigenous People of Biafra has urged the people of the South East to ignore the proposed security outfit by the South East Governors’ Forum, Ebubeagu, insisting the Eastern Security Network is the duly formed outfit for the zone.

The position of IPOB was contained in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

Powerful, in the statement, which mocked the South East governors for hurriedly pronouncing a security outfit without personnel on ground, said they had a lot to learn from the formation of the South West Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun.

He said going by their action, it was a mockery to the Igbo.

The statement said: “What a mockery the puppets have made of themselves in their usual quest to please their slave-masters.

“How can you launch a security outfit without first assembling the personnel and equipping them.

“When Amotekun was formed it was not abstract, the personnel and their equipment were handy.

“When our leader floated ESN, the men were on ground.

“How then did South East governors announce a security outfit without any personnel or were they under any pressure to hurriedly make the announcement after years of foot-dragging and deceit?

“However, whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind them that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN.

“They woke up from their slumber rather too late.

“We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN.”

Ebubeagu was announced as the security outfit for the South East by the Governor of Ebonyi State and chairman of the SEGF, David Umahi, over the weekend after a meeting in Owerri, Imo State.