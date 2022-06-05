IPOB to South Easterners: How to ensure freedom for Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra has listed ways by which the people of the South East can ensure freedom for its Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from the detention of the Department of State Services.

The proscribed group made its position known on Saturday in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The statement said the easiest way out was for those involved in the kidnappings, killings and criminalities ongoing in the South East to stop their activities.

It explained that those who claimed to be IPOB members and others need to understand that enemies will capitalise on the killings and insecurity to blackmail the group and its peaceful agitation.

It said: “Anybody who wants our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, out of the DSS custody and the realisation of Biafra freedom must stop being involved in criminalities going on in the South-East.”

Powerful added: “Our people and the world community should note that most of these heinous killings happen a few days before our Leader’s court dates.

“For instance – the army couple, the house of assembly member, the pregnant Hausa woman. These killings could not reasonably have been done or perpetrated by IPOB.

“These atrocities are being committed by people who want to ensure that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu doesn’t come out from DSS custody and nobody who is genuinely interested in his release will be involved in these criminalities going-on in the South East.

“How can the killing of our own people whom our leader Mazi Nnamdi is fighting for their liberation and freedom help in securing his release?

“It will only complicate his case and turn our people against him and against the Biafran cause.”