IPOB to Kwankwaso: Stop linking us with Peter Obi

The Indigenous People of Biafra has told a former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to stop linking it with the ambition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 polls, Peter Obi.

The group stated this in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

IPOB said Obi was neither its member nor supported its cause at any point in time.

It said: “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wishes to advise the former Governor Kano State Rabiu Kwankwoso not to involve IPOB in the selection process they call election in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian politicians generally and Kwankwaso, in particular, should desist from linking IPOB with Peter Obi, his political ambition and campaign. Peter Obi is not an IPOB member and never supported our agitation for freedom at any time because he pursues a totally different goal from that of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“We have no interest in the Nigerian morally decadent and fantastically corrupt political system and landscape.

“If Kwankwaso is threatened by Labour party and Peter Obi’s teeming support by the creative and talented but downtrodden, neglected, deceived, deprived, killed (#Endsars) Nigerian youths from even the North which your generation do not have any good intentions for, then he should go forward and settle his differences and stop linking IPOB to their problem.

“IPOB is a disciplined movement and we do not speak from both sides of the mouth. Our singular objective is to extricate our people from the debilitating environment that prevents Biafrans from attaining our fullest potential as human beings, exit from the contraption called Nigeria and be able to determine our fate through putting to use our intrinsic endowments and ingenuity in an enabling environment in a free and Independent Biafran Nation.

“Peter Obi is not a member of IPOB and he is neither agitating nor in support of our Self Determination struggle. Why associate him with IPOB’s struggle for freedom. IPOB does not know who Peter Obi is going by our biodata bank.

“Our demand is our inalienable rights to self-determination and this we seek through a universally recognised and accepted political process called referendum as stipulated by the United Nations Charter.

“IPOB wish to use this medium and opportunity to warn every politician in Nigeria to desist from linking IPOB with their politics and selection process because we are not politicians and have no common interest. We are freedom fighters.”

