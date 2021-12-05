IPOB to Kalu: We’ll you responsible if anything happens to Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra has told the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, that it would hold him responsible if anything untoward happens to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in detention.

Kalu had in a surprise move visited Kanu in the detention facility of the Department of State Services in Abuja.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said in a statement that Kalu’s visit was suspicious.

In the statement on Saturday, IPOB said: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU is raising alarm over the unsolicited visit of Orji Uzor Kalu to our leader wherever he is detained.

“We don’t know the mission of Orji Uzor Kalu over the visits and we are worried. We, therefore, wish to put the world on notice that Orji Uzor Kalu will be held responsible for whatever happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU in detention.

“We are not comfortable with Orji Uzor Kalu’s suspicious visits to our leader. We don’t know whose interest he protects. We will also hold responsible, those who permitted him to see our leader in detention.

“The DSS allowed him access against a court order which all visitors including Kanu’s lawyers comply with. We all knew that Orji Uzor Kalu’s name is among those who bankrolled and sponsored the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.”