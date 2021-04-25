The Indigenous People of Biafra has reacted to the killing of one of its leaders, saying Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, “will pay dearly”.

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it had led a combined team of security forces to raid “the operational Headquarters of the IPOB/ESN terrorists in Awomama Village, Oru East LGA of Imo State.”

During the raid, Ikonso – who the Army said was the mastermind of the April 5 attacks on the Imo State Police Command and the Owerri Correctional Center, in addition to multiple attacks in the South East and South South regions – was neutralised along with six of his top Commanders.

IPOB, in a statement signed by spokesman Emma Powerful on Saturday, said “the killing of the heroic innocent Biafrans protecting our communities and towns from Fulani terrorists herdsmen masquerading as cattle herders in cold blood is very painful.”

The statement added that “the Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State Hope Uzodinma and all those who had a hand in this wickedness will pay dearly.

“Hope Uzodinma and his cowardly Nigerian security agencies that cannot confront Fulani terrorists but only flex their muscles when they see Biafra agitators. For murdering Ikonso, the ESN unit COMMANDER in cold blood, Uzodima has stirred the hornet nest! He should get ready for a sting.

“Uzodima decided to kill Ikonso because he refused his offer to head Ebubeagu ghost security outfit formed by South East governors. Uzodima has tried but without success to lure ESN operatives into EBUBEAGU. He had made irresistible offers to them which were turned down, hence his resorting to elimination of these patriotic heroes who vowed never to betray Biafra.

“Hope Uzodinma sent a lot of emissaries to beg Ikonso and other ESN officers to join EBUBEAGU security outfit. So, because of their refusal to betray Biafra agitation and our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the hopeless governor mobilized joint security forces to attack them today.

“Contrary to claims by the cowardly security forces who flee from terrorists but kill innocent citizens, they were not able to penetrate into the camp of Eastern Security Network ESN. They only ambushed Ikonso but we promise them hell for this cowardly act!

“Hope Uzodima has murdered sleep, so he should be ready to stay awake! FULANI terrorists pretending as cattle sellers in Enugu destroyed Police van and attacked government officials on lawful duty with AK-47 but no army, police or DSS attacked them till now. But ESN operatives defending our communities against the terrorists are being hunted like games every day. The world has kept quiet over this atrocity until we begin our own madness.

“Hope Uzodinma, as the body of Ikonso was paraded by Fulani Jihadists in police and Nigerian army, so shall it be your portion one day.”