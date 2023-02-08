IPOB to DSS: You’re sponsoring killings in South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to expose the Department of State Services as alleged mastermind of the attacks and killings in the South East.

IPOB made the allegation in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

Powerful claimed the DSS was the secret sponsor of the Islamic State of West Africa Province and other terrorist organisations in Nigeria.

The body berated the DSS for alleging that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, was sponsoring its activities with CBN funds.

The statement said: “IPOB Intel will soon expose DSS’s secret sponsor of ISWAP, Boko Haram terrorists and bandits in the North.

“Moreso, DSS should not forget that they are behind the unknown gunmen activities in the South East.

“The DSS Director and his agents should stop blackmailing IPOB because it wouldn’t stop our push for United Nations (UN) supervised referendum.

“DSS as an institution has displayed yet again ignorance and stupidity by saying that Emefiele uses CBN money to sponsor IPOB.

“This latest DSS false accusation against Mr. Emefiele shows how clueless and uninformed they (DSS) are about IPOB activities.

“DSS should stop dragging themselves into the mud and stop blackmailing IPOB, or our matters will destroy them.

“How can the DSS turn themselves into public deception, ridicule and lying machine.

“IPOB is being financed and sponsored by its members scattered all over the world through our free will financial support.

“DSS can’t claim ignorance of such sources of funding of IPOB because they have the intelligence unless they want to tell the world that they are daft.

“For records sake, IPOB doesn’t know the person called Godwin Emefiele.

“We just know that he is the man in charge of the financial institution they call CBN.

“Godwin Emefiele doesn’t have money to finance IPOB because IPOB is bigger than him.

“Emefiele is working for our enemies and will not have a part with IPOB.

“Now the world knows why fulanized DSS was hail bent on arresting Emefiele at all costs.

“They want to frame, arrest, and humiliate him out of CBN as they did to other South Easterners who worked for them, thinking they were friends of the Fulani rulers of Nigeria, but they didn’t know that the Fulani keep no friends.

“They have accused Tom, Dick, and Harry of sponsoring IPOB.

“We want our enemies to know that IPOB is on a divine mission, and our actions will remain mysterious to DSS until Biafra is restored.

“We are waiting when DSS out of confusion and desperation will accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of funding IPOB.

“This divine unstoppable movement of IPOB has put the DSS and the Federal Government of Nigeria in disarray.

“They have accused Tom, Dick, and Harry of sponsoring IPOB.

“We want our enemies to know that IPOB is on a divine mission, and our actions will remain mysterious to DSS until Biafra is restored.”