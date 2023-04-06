IPOB to COAS: Rescue Leah Sharibu before threatening us

The Indigenous People of Biafra has told the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, to rescue kidnapped Chibok girl, Leah Sharibu, before threatening it and the Eastern Security Nigeria.

IPOB said this in response to a comment by the Nigerian Army boss that it was threatening the integrity of the nation.

In a statement by its Secretary on Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the Army should face Boko Haram and rescue Sharibu and many others abducted from their schools and tame the violent activities of herdsmen before talking about the group’s volunteers and ESN operatives.

The statement said: “Instead the Chief of Army Staff, his officer and soldiers are busy hunting for innocent IPoB and our forests-protecting ESN operatives.

“We are surprised that this man does not know that IPoB is fighting for their inalienable right and they are not threatening Nigeria, but Nigeria’s government and her security agencies are threatening IPoB because IPoB is a peaceful movement seeking for inalienable right.

“Nigeria Army and other security agencies have been attacking IPoB for no just cause, but they will regret fighting IPoB since the beginning of this journey to freedom.

“Nigeria territorial borders are porous around Cameroon, Tchad, Niger and the Benin Republic, but Nigeria Army could not fight, but is ready to intimidate harass and humiliate innocent citizens.

“The General should know that IPoB is not responsible for their nightmare.”