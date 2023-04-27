IPOB to Buhari: Your sins are unforgivable

The Indigenous People of Biafra has told President Muhammadu Buhari that his sins against Nigerians are unforgivable.

IPOB spoke against the backdrop of Buhari’s appeal for forgiveness from Nigerians he had offended during his rule.

The President made the appeal on during the Sallah homage to him at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

Speaking in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, IPOB said: “To us in IPOB, his sins are unpardonable, and we don’t care if he relocates to Mars or Jupiter instead of Niger Republic with his generation.

“He still won’t be saved from his atrocities.

“His crimes will find him out by the time he finishes relocating.

“IPOB will continue to expose him because we know that he is from Niger Republic.

“Which of the sins and atrocities he committed does he want to be forgiven?

“Does he really want Nigerians to forgive him?

“As long as IPOB is concerned, the sins he masterminded and implemented are unforgivable.

“Which of the grievous sins does he want Nigerians to forgive him of?

“It’s better he relocates his generation to Mars and Jupiter because Niger Republic will not be far enough from Nigeria or sufficient enough to protect him from IPOB’s watchful eyes.

“His shenanigans will be uncovered at the right time.”