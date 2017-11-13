IPOB to Buhari: Stay away from South East or risk bloodshed

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, headed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to stay away from the South East.

According to schedule, President Buhari is to visit Ebonyi and Anambra States this week.

While the visit to Ebonyi State is a State Visit, the one to Anambra State is to wind down the campaign for the governorship election in which Buhari is expected to feature at the rally of the All Progressives Congress, with Tony Nwoye as candidate.

In a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB told Buhari to stay away from Biafraland or risk bloodshed.

The group said the South East Governors Forum and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo are provoking violence by inviting Buhari to the region.

It said: “It is with a heavy heart and grave sense of responsibility that we, IPOB worldwide, under the supreme command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, announce to the world that those who are completely committed to provoking bloodshed in our land may have finally succeeded.”