IPOB to Anambra residents: Vote and die

With precisely one week to the governorship election in Anambra State, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to kill voters who dare come out.

The election is scheduled for November 18, 2017.

The IPOB members made this known on Friday when they marched around Onitsha in Anambra State.

They promised to lock down the state on November 18 and demanded for the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who has not been seen in public for some time.

While the group claims Kanu is in the custody of the military, the Federal Government has declared him wanted.

In several videos on Friday, the IPOB members said: “If you vote, you will die.

“Don’t go out, stay in your house.

“If you vote on November 18, you will die.

“We are not running around for the zoo.

“There will be no election.

“We will not participate, we will not vote.

“Nothing concerns us with any election.

“We are formidable.

“We are in Onitsha to tell the Federal Government to produce Kanu.

“They should release all the Biafrans in Nigerian prisons.”