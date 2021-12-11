IPOB threatens Buhari over proposed visit to Ebonyi

The Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to make the proposed visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State uneventful.

The secessionist group, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, stated this in a statement on the proposed visit without a date yet.

It said with Kanu still being held in the custody of the Department of State Services, there was no way it would accept a visit to Biafraland by Buhari.

It said: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to the planned secret visit of Buhari to Ebonyi State. The secret visit according to IPOB intelligence is being facilitated by some APC politicians in the state.

“IPOB will not accept any visit both secret and open, by Buhari to Biafraland while our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU is still in DSS secret. Our leader has to be released unconditionally before Buhari should contemplate any visit to Biafra land.

“Biafrans will lock down everywhere any day he venture to visit Biafraland until he releases our leader. He will meet empty streets in Ebonyi or any part of Biafra he chooses to visit without releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

“Biafrans must be prepared to lock down our territory any day he comes here in our region. Buhari has shown that he doesn’t like us. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU cannot be in detention and we are welcoming Buhari in our region.

“Biafrans will sit-at-home anyday he decides to come and mock us. He will know that the few politicians telling him lies about us don’t have control over the people. Should be decide to proceed with the planned visit, Ebonyi will be on lock down.”

—