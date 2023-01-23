IPOB suspends Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, gives reason

The Indigenous People of Biafra has suspended Kingsley Kanu, the younger brother of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from the group.

The suspension of Kingsley, also known as Kanunta, took effect from January 21, 2023, according to a communique.

The communique was signed by the National Coordinator of the IPOB in Germany, Collins Chinedu.

The communique was made available to journalists by the IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Monday.

Kingsley was accused of engaging in activities aimed at bringing disrepute to the pro-Biafran group and its members in Germany.

The group said Kingsley had been using the name of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to achieve a selfish agenda while also placing himself above every rule and regulation guiding the group in Germany and by extension worldwide.

According to the statement, some of the anti-IPOB activities levelled against him included insubordination to IPOB leadership, forming a parallel leadership in Germany and flouting the group’s code of conduct.

The group pointed out that Kingsley had been in the constant habit of seeing himself as above the laws of IPOB and often throwing every decorum to the winds, noting that he was just an ordinary unit member in Landsberg Am Lech, Germany.

It warned that any member of the IPOB worldwide who chooses to deal with or take orders from him on behalf of the group would be doing so at his/her own risk.

The statement read: “Given the above-stated infractions and anti-IPOB activities carried out by Mr Kingsley Kanu, the lPOB leadership in Germany hereby, unanimously suspends him indefinitely from the family of IPOB in Germany led by Nnamdi Kanu with effect from January 21, 2023.

“Kingsley was suspended for reporting a fellow IPOB member to the German Criminal Police contrary to the IPOB Code of conduct and in violation of his oath to IPOB.

“Issuing orders to his superior officers in the hierarchy of IPOB without the approval of the IPOB Leadership.

“Imposing and parading an expelled IPOB member, Mr Ogbonna Abraham, as the new National Coordinator in Germany with the sole intent to cause division within the existing structure in Germany.

“The IPOB in Germany is a registered nonprofit making organisation under German laws.

“Kingsley must, therefore, be reminded that further violations of the code of conduct would have serious legal consequences.”