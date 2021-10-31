IPOB speaks on alleged link with Biafra National Guard

The Indigenous People of Biafra has reacted to the accusation it was behind the Biafra National Guard.

The group spoke on Saturday night in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The statement came a few hours after the Nigerian Army accused the IPOB of being behind the BNG.

This came after security operatives had gunned down a man identified as the gunmen of the BNG.

In a statement by Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuku, the Army said the IPOB was using the BNG to cause disaffection within the country.

But reaction, Powerful said the actions of the BNG do not conform with the fundamental objectives of the IPOB.

He said: “We have observed the unpatriotic and nefarious activities of this group and we hereby unequivocally dissociate ourself from the group and its activities.

“This group has no link whatsoever with IPOB and doesn’t work for IPOB.

“IPOB has nothing to do with any group associated with criminality.

“Our mandate is peaceful restoration of Biafra, anything other than this will have nothing to do with us.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu does not encourage criminality or any action injurious to the people of Biafra.

“We don’t encourage extortion or forceful collection of fuel and other lubricants from any petrol station in Biafraland.

“This is criminality that cannot be condoned in Biafra land.

“IPOB also abhors hostage taking and demand for ransom which is a common characteristic of Fulani terrorists and Fulani Herdsmen and any group associated with such criminality in Biafraland will be resisted by IPOB.

“Anybody or group caught in such barbaric act will be seriously dealt with. Some evil politicians are using criminally minded elements to foment trouble in our land.”