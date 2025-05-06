IPOB slams prosecution, media over ‘false’ report on Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

The Indigenous People of Biafra has condemned the misrepresentation of court proceedings in the ongoing trial of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB criticized certain media outlets for what it called inaccurate reporting on the trial.

Specifically, the group took issue with claims made in an article, titled: “Nnamdi Kanu Admitted Inciting Public to Attack Police, Witness Tells Court,” which it described as misleading and a misrepresentation of the facts.

IPOB accused the prosecution, led by Gboyega Awomolo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, of failing to meet basic legal standards during the trial.

According to IPOB, the government’s witness, identified as PW2-BBB, made allegations that were unsupported by any concrete evidence or formal documentation.

The group further pointed out that the prosecution had failed to file or serve key legal documents required by the court, even after several years. IPOB claimed that this failure led Justice James Omotosho to urge the prosecution to adhere to proper legal procedures.

During the court session, Nnamdi Kanu reportedly stated that he did not know the witness and expressed concerns about the credibility of the testimony. IPOB also raised questions about the identity of the witness, alleging that the individual was not a recognized member of the Department of State Service, as the prosecution had claimed.

The group called for the media to focus on the substance of the case, particularly the prosecution’s failure to provide credible evidence, rather than sensationalizing issues not central to the trial. IPOB also praised Justice Omotosho’s efforts to uphold legal standards and fairness.

IPOB reiterated its commitment to the cause of Biafra and the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, emphasizing that it would continue to advocate for justice through lawful means. The group called on both local and international communities to pay attention to the developments in the trial, urging all parties to uphold the principles of justice and fairness.

“The truth will prevail,” IPOB concluded, expressing confidence that the legal process would ultimately expose the weaknesses in the prosecution’s case.

