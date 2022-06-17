IPOB reveals identities of alleged kidnappers in South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra has named those it accused of being behind the series of kidnappings in the South East.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful.

According to the statement, IPOB warned criminal elements to desist from using its name to commit crimes in the South East.

Powerful said IPOB formed and inaugurated the Eastern Security Network to checkmate terrorist activities in the region and would never get involved in evil acts such as kidnapping for ransom.

He said: “Those behind these devilish activities are neither IPOB nor ESN members as always unfortunately alleged, and we cannot allow them to succeed in our land.

“In Abia State particularly, a certain Nkechi Kalu and her gang of about eight kidnap gangs operating between Abia State and Igweocha, Rivers State are not IPOB members, they and their activities should not be associated with ‘IPOB family’ membership.

“In Enugu State, a certain group of criminal elements turned themselves into enemies of the people, the names of their gang leaders are as follows; Chocho and Mazi Ejiofor; [they] are not IPOB members and anybody associating with them is a confirmed criminal.

“The above-named persons who were formerly IPOB members were expelled as a result of indiscipline and insubordination which is not tolerated by IPOB leadership.”

The group said the people behind the killings and kidnappings in the region are not members of IPOB and do not represent its cherished values.

The group claimed that some of the names listed were masterminds of kidnappings in and around Nnewi North LGA, Nnewi South, Ekwulobia Aguata and other places in Anambra State.

Powerful said: “In Anambra State, our painstaking investigation revealed the kidnapping syndicates gang leaders as Mazi Chijioke Aloy Emechie (pastor), Uchenna Nnadi, Nwamamiwater, Michael and Mark Okpulor. These men are also not members of IPOB and do not represent the cherished values of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“It is evidently certain that the above-mentioned persons were masterminds of kidnappings in and around Nnewi North LGA, Nnewi South, Ekwulobia Aguata and other places in Anambra State, anybody that comes across them should treat them as criminal that they are.

“The above-mentioned people who recently joined IPOB came with very dubious and criminal intents. However, our well-tested and trusted guiding principles exposed their ulterior intent and motive and were unworthy of being part of the noble IPOB family and were therefore expelled to avoid contamination with disciplined members of IPOB.”