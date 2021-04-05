The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has distanced itself from Monday’s attacks on the headquarters of the Imo State Police Command and Nigeria Correctional Service headquarters, both in Owerri.

Its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated the position of the group in a statement in Owerri on Monday.

Powerful said the group was formed on the principle of peace and would not compromise such.

It would also not attack government facilities, he stated.

He said: “The attention of IPOB has been drawn to the fallacious and fabricated reports that it is involved in the attack of prison and police headquarters in Imo.

“IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are known groups, not unknown gunmen. ESN is in the bush chasing terrorists and have no business with the said attacks.

“We were not involved in the attack in Owerri and the recent attack on Onitsha-Owerri road at Ukwuorji junction.

“It is not our mandate to attack security personnel or prison facilities.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that headquarters of the Police in Imo State as well as that of the Correctional Service were attacked at about 2am on Monday by unknown gunmen.

They set hundreds of inmates free from the Correctional Centre and set many vehicles there ablaze.

Meanwhile soldiers have been drafted to secure the Government House in Owerri.

The troops already barricaded arterial roads to the facility.