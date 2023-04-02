IPOB: Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Supreme Council of Ndi-Eze disown Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Supreme Council of Ndi-Eze in Lagos State have disowned the self-acclaimed Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos State, Chief Fredrick Nwajagu.

The two bodies disclaimed the Eze Igbo over his comment on inviting the Indigenous People of Biafra to Lagos.

This is going by a report in Sunday PUNCH.

Nwajagu had in a viral video said he will invite members of the IPOB to Lagos to protect the businesses of Igbo people from attacks.

He said: “We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning and the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our security, they will think twice before attacking us.

“I am not saying a single word to be hidden.”

Reacting to the position of Nwajagu, Sunday PUNCH reports that the leadership of the Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said the comments did not represent the ideals of the Igbo people in Lagos.

The President of the socio-cultural group, Chief Solomon Ogbonna-Aguene, said the detained chief would be made to face the music alone, adding that he spoke out of his interest.

Ogbonna-Aguene said: “He (Igbo leader) did not discuss his statement with any of us.

“The comments are his personal decisions and for his personal interests.

“Ohanaeze does not support such comment as its views.

“There are some comments that should not be heard from us as a socio-cultural organisation.

“We are supposed to be apolitical.

“We are not in support of what Chief Fredrick said.

“For him to mention that he is going to bring IPOB to Lagos is completely unnecessary.

“No Igbo person will support such arrangement.

“So, he is the one that will answer for himself.

“Let him go and face the music.”

The Chairman, Supreme Council of Ndi-Eze, Lagos State, Omega Lawrence, said Nwajagu was not an Eze in Lagos.

Lawrence said: “He is not a member of the Council of Eze.

“That is the truth.

“He is just our brother and his statements are unfortunate, but we cannot deny him.

“I condemn the statement in its entirety.

“We are not part of it.”