IPOB: Kanu’s freedom will bring peace, improve security to Southeast – Stakeholders

Some Stakeholders in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital, have reacted to the freedom granted to Nnamdi Kanu by the court of appeal in Abuja on Thursday.

Kanu, Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was set free of the 15-count terrorism charges brought against him by the federal government.

The Federal Government (FG) had reacted that Kanu was not acquitted but only discharged.

Christopher Okorie, Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Ebonyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday that Kanu’s discharge was a welcome development to the entire nation, especially to the southwest.

According to Okorie, the discharge is a thing of joy, which every defender of human right should be happy about.

“The country’s judiciary have come of age and it indicated that our judges are respecters of human right. I believe now, there will be peace in the land, especially in the Southeast.

“I call on the courts, federal and state government to also look into the matter of every other detained citizen and give them justice.

Chinelo Emmanuel, a Lawyer, said that the ruling was good and commended the apex court for upholding the appeal of the detained leader of the IPOB.

Jacob Nweke, a Political Analyst, told NAN that he was happy over the Appeal court ruling and noted that the move would go a long way in restoring more peace in the south-east and country at large.

“We thank God that justice has been done in the judgment and his freedom will further help to achieve lasting peace in the South-East.

Amaka Igwe, a youth, commend the Judges of the Court of Appeal.

According to Igwe, the court and the Judges have proved that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“I believe more peace will return to the region and country at large. Some businesses that have left the South-East will return.

“Some of the difficulties we have been into will now come to an end. In fact, I am happy about the release of Kanu,” she said. NAN