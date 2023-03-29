IPOB factional leader threatens sit-at-home in Lagos

The factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, has threatened to activate a sit-at-home for Igbo traders in Lagos State.

The Finland-based follower of the Leader of the IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi-Kanu, said this on Tuesday on his Twitter handle.

The series of tweets followed a fire that ravaged the popular Balogun Market in Lagos State, where several Igbo traders have shops and do their businesses.

Officials have confirmed that one person died in the fire incident, with seven injured and four arrested.

Ekpa, who has been disowned by the main IPOB body, but whose sit-at-home calls have been honoured in the South East, tweeted on Tuesday: “I have just watched another Igbo Biafra Market in Lagos being burnt down in Balogun lagos today, and I am very sad.

“Since after the election, Igbo Biafrans in Lagos and their Businesses has been attacked and like I have said earlier, we can’t sit back and watch.

“As Biafrans in Lagos will be getting ready to return home with their businesses.

“To this end, we will activate sit at home for all Biafrans in Lagos.

“This sit at home is targeted at crippling the economy of the Lagos state government, whose body language has suggested to be directly responsible for the attack against Igbos.

“I therefore call on all Igbo market leaders in Lagos that we are ready to provide securities for all Igbo markets in Lagos pending when the businesses will be moved to Eastern region.

“We will fortify all your market against attackers.

“The underground work will start immediately.

“This sit at home, when activated is applicable to every Biafran doing Business in Lagos.

“Both shop owners, commercial bus drivers etc.”