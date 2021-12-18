IPOB declares Nnamdi Kanu prisoner of conscience

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has declared its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a prisoner of conscience.

The group made the declaration in a statement issued to the media on Friday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The statement said Kanu was fighting for the self-determination of his people.

It said: “Following the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria without proper documentation for doing so and long incarceration and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to state categorically to the people of the world that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is now declared Prisoner Of Conscience.

“In 2015 Nnamdi Kanu was first arrested and subjected to an egregious violation of his fundamental rights.

“After his miraculous escape from the military invasion of his home in 2017, he was abducted in Kenya and renditioned to Nigeria in June this year.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been in DSS detention in Abuja ever since then.

“We, therefore, have to inform the world, most civilised countries and the African continent that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is fighting for the freedom and self-determination of his people because under the United Nations Charter, to which Nigeria is a signatory, self-determination is not a crime.

“Under the African Union Charter to which Nigeria is a signatory, self-determination is not a crime.

“Under the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, particularly Article 20, CAP A9, self-determination is not a crime.

“As a matter of fact and law, self-determination is recognised as a right, both domestically and internationally.

“Above all, self-determination is a political opinion, which is recognised as a fundamental right under the Nigerian Constitution.

“During the military invasion of his residence, code-named operation Python dance, Mazi Kanu was almost killed save for his miraculous escape.”