IPOB declares May 30 lockdown to honour Biafra heroes

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a lockdown on May 30, 2025.

The group stated that the lockdown is an annual memorial and remembrance day for Biafra heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the defunct Republic of Biafra.

It disclosed that it has contacted the Governors of the South East and South South regions to notify them about the lockdown and remembrance of Biafran heroes.

In a statement on Monday, Spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the event will feature memorial lectures honouring Biafran heroes, both at home and abroad, just like in earlier years.

The statement read, “The peak of the yearly memorial and remembrance event will occur on May 30th, 2025, known as the Biafra Heroes Memorial Day.

“It is a day designated by IPOB for Biafrans to commemorate and pay tribute to our heroes, heroines, and those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Biafra’s liberation and independence.

“The IPOB leadership has announced that May 30, 2025, will be a free day, marking a total lockdown for Biafrans residing in Biafran Land.

“Biafrans residing in Biafra land should observe a lockdown to pay tribute to those who battled and perished in the Nigeria genocidal war against Biafra while Biafrans fought for our independence.

“We need to commemorate them by spending one day indoors. We urge all Biafrans and every advocate of freedom in Biafra Land to comply with this one-day lockdown directive on May 30, 2025.

“All IPOB family members in their various countries must organize and obtain permits to demonstrate against the unlawful imprisonment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the illegal detention of Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria.

”There will be no school, no community meetings, no religious services, no opening of markets and stores, and no public assemblies of any kind.

“Simply stay inside and enjoy television and videos with your family while contemplating the memories and the genocide inflicted upon Biafrans from 1967 to the present day.

“It is a day for families to recount their experiences of the Biafran genocidal war from 1967 to 1970 and the ongoing victimisation, destruction, and marginalization of the Ndigbo within Nigeria.

“IPOB has contacted the West African Examination Council, WAEC, to inform them of the lockdown directive on 30th of May, so they can modify the May/June SSCE exams schedule to serve all students.

“Messages have also been dispatched to the Governors in the South East and South South Regions to notify them that we will remember and pay tribute to our heroes and heroines who sacrificed everything for us with a lockdown mandate on May 30, 2025.”

IPOB also stated that no protest will take place in Biafra land or anywhere in Nigeria, to avoid people being killed by Nigerian security forces.

“Notice. No protests will take place in Biafra or anywhere in Nigeria to prevent being harmed by the lethal Nigerian Security Forces.

“Biafrans abroad will gather in the streets of their host countries or organize town hall meetings to express their support in honoring our fallen heroes and advocating for the restoration of Biafra.

“IPOB and Ndigbo across the globe will pay tribute to all our fallen heroes and heroines, including our everlasting leader, the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Gen Phillip Efiong, Chief Dr Frank Opigo, Commander Ikonso, and numerous others who significantly contributed and fought to avert the genocide and destruction of Biafrans by the Nigerian and British governments along with their allied forces.

“Every year on May 30th is a significant day for all Biafrans. It is a public holiday for every citizen and non-citizen of Biafra living in Biafra territory.

“IPOB prioritizes the well-being of Ndigbo and has discovered methods to prevent the Nigerian State from killing our people as we continue to remember and celebrate our heroes.”

It further stated that the lockdown would last from 6 am to 6 pm, except for those providing critical and emergency services such as ambulance drivers, police officers, nurses, doctors, firefighters, journalists, and NUPENG.

