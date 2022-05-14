IPOB declares May 18, 26 sit-at-home

The Indigenous People of Biafra has declared May 18 and 26, 2022 as sit-at-home for the people of the South-East

The group said it declared the sit-at-home, being the court dates of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu as part of solidarity.

In a statement on Saturday, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, also dissociated itself from a voice note purportedly announcing different dates, saying that any other date, is not from IPOB.

Powerful noted that the group’s core mandate is the well-being of Biafrans all over the globe, with emphasis on the homeland of Biafra.

He said the IPOB leadership is very strategic in its actions and directives to the Biafran people, so as to avoid playing into the hands of ‘its enemies”.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a purported voice note ordering Biafrans and residents of Biafraland to sit at home on a date other than May 18. This is the handiwork of paid agents and should be totally ignored.

“Those behind the purported voice note should go inform their pay masters to stop dissipating their energy and resources on a hopeless attempt to stop the collective will and decision of Biafrans worldwide to pursue our self determination right.”

While urging the people of the South-East to be very much on the alert, it noted that IPOB is not a faceless movement and does not announce its activities through voice messages.

The statement read in part, “Biafrans must be very much at alert because the enemies are trying so hard to create confusion in our land in its attempt to set Biafrans against themselves and scuttle our struggle for liberation. But we assure them that Biafrans know their plans and will not fall for their evil agenda.

“Like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said, if you did not hear it on radio Biafra then it is not from IPOB. IPOB announce its activities and events only through official channels which are (i)Radio Biafra (ii) Press Statement from Emma Powerful (office of IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary) and (iii) Memo from the Office of IPOB Head of Directorate. To this end therefore the only Sit-At- Home order emenating and announced by IPOB leadership are the 18th and 26th of May, 2022 being the dates our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU will appear in court.

“Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom across the world and especially in Biarraland should therefore pay no heed to faceless DSS agents and impostors recruited to serve the interest of Fulani Caliphate.”