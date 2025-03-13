IPOB condemns NAFDAC over Onitsha drug market raid, demands return of seized goods 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has criticized the raid conducted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) at the Ogbo Ogwu Drug Market at Bridgehead, Onitsha, in Anambra State.

IPOB, in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, equally called on NAFDAC to return goods seized from traders at the Onitsha drug market.

The group alleged that NAFDAC officials conducted a midnight raid on the market, blocking CCTV cameras, breaking into shops, and confiscating goods under the claim of targeting fake drugs.

It criticized the method of the operation, questioning the agency’s approach and transparency.

While IPOB reaffirmed its stance against the sale of counterfeit drugs, it raised concerns over the alleged seizure of traders’ goods in their absence, the blocking of surveillance cameras, and the lack of evidence proving that all confiscated products were counterfeit.

The group posed several questions to NAFDAC, including: Why was the operation conducted at midnight? Why were CCTV cameras blocked? Where is the evidence that the confiscated drugs were fake? Why was the entire market sealed, affecting both innocent and guilty traders?

IPOB urged NAFDAC to adopt a more professional and transparent approach to combating fake drugs, suggesting that the agency establish permanent offices in drug markets to ensure proper regulation rather than conducting surprise raids.

The statement also called for collaboration between NAFDAC and the Anambra State Government to relocate the drug market to the new Oba Drug Market, ensuring that only licensed and certified dealers are allowed to operate.

