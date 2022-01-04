IPOB bans Fulani cows, Nigeria’s National Anthem in South East, withdraws ESN

The Indigenous People of Biafra has placed bans on cows from the Northern part of the country bred by Fulanis and Nigeria’s National Anthem in the South East.

The Head of Directorate of the group, Chika Edoziem, revealed this on Monday in an address to its people worldwide.

Edoziem said the ban on the Fulani cows in Igboland takes effect from April 2022.

He said only Igbo bred cows would be allowed in ceremonies in the South East henceforth.

He said: “Beginning from tonight, no more Nigerian National Anthems in all Schools in Biafraland.

“Our Children must no longer be reminded daily that they are under oppression by singing the national anthem of the oppressor.

“School authorities and proprietors have a responsibility to teach our children our national anthem.

“The Biafran National Anthem.

“The ban placed on Fulani cows will take effect in April 2022.

“Effective this month Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festivals in Biafraland.

“Our native cows will be used instead for these events.

“Traditional Custodians of our Culture, the Clergy and Town Unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots.

“We cannot continue to eat and bring cause and damnation upon our land and upon ourselves by consuming cows that were used for bestiality.”

On how to secure the release of its detained Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Edoziem said there would be a worldwide campaign and protest, tagged: “The prisoner of conscience.”

He said in the bid to achieve this, IPOB has also directed that “all IPOB family members, Biafrans and friends of Biafra are hereby urged to change their profile pictures on social media with our official campaign poster.

“Secondly all IPOB families worldwide are hereby directed to activate the earlier instruction passed down to them.

“We shall embark on a worldwide protest in cities and capitals around the world.

“The focus of our protest shall be British Embassies, the British Parliament, 10 Downing Street, the Kenyan Embassies, the Zoo Nigerian Embassies and International Organizations like the UN, the EU, Amnesty International and Media houses.”

Edoziem also told Igbos worldwide that beginning from this year, May 30 will be observed yearly as Independence Day in the South East.

He said: “The May 30th of 2022 shall take a different format.

“It shall be celebrated as our Independence Day.

“Seminars, Symposia and Lectures in designated halls will be organised.

“No protests.

“Preparations for this must commence without delay.”

Edoziem also announced the withdrawal of its Eastern Security Network from the public space, adding: “Please Biafrans take note, recruitment of ENS operatives is closed so do not fall into the hand of DSS in the name of recruitment for ESN.

“All ESN commandos and reservists should return to base within 72 hours.”