The Nigerian Army has intensified operation to fish out hoodlums who killed six soldiers in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State in the aftermath of the recent #EndSARS protest.

The hoodlums, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, also burnt police stations and vehicles, while gruesomely killing security operatives.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, while lamenting the destruction caused by suspected IPOB members under the guise of the #EndSARS protest, said the outlawed group killed six soldiers and four policemen in Rivers.

The State Government has since imposed a curfew in the area after inviting security forces to help maintain peace and order.

In deference to the plea by the Rivers State Government, troops have been deployed with a mandate to recover the bodies of the slain soldiers, together with their looted weapons.

Meanwhile, a military intelligence source told PRNigeria that the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was responsible for instigating and coordinating attacks on soldiers and other security personnel in a viral audio clip during the #EndSARS protest.

The Officer said: We have all the audio and video clips were the leadership of the proscribed terrorist organization, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in online interactive radio, actively coordinated the attacks against our troops, other security personnel and innocent citizens.

“He was even mentioning names, identities and locations to be attacked by the followers.

“In one of the audios, Kanu called on his members to ambush and kill some politicians, soldiers, policemen and destroy properties belonging to the government and top politicians.

“In fact, you can hear his voice saying: ‘Go and look for weapons and arm yourselves …build weapons, if you don’t have any gun construct one, even ordinary catapult build one, go and use it and destroy them… Anywhere you see Sanwoolu you attack him, Tinubu, his hotel must be burned down….’

“We can tolerate this!”

Meanwhile, Kanu has disassociated himself from the report, stating that it was a manipulation of the government to malign his character.