Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, National Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, has urged marketers to comply and sell at the new pump price of N162.44.

The Federal Government has agreed with the organised labour unions to reduce the pump price of Petroleum Motor Spirit by N5 with effect from December 14.

Yakubu, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, said the association was in support of the decision by government and labour which is in the interest of Nigerians.

“We support the government and its policy, as we also know that government has its citizens’ welfare at heart. The oil and gas business has been unstable since the pandemic started,” Yakubu said.

A survey conducted by NAN in Abuja indicated that major marketers at Wuse, Gwarimpa, Maitama, Wuye, Asokoro and Karmo are yet to adjust to the new price.

A manager at one of the filling stations, who pleaded anonymity, described the new price regime as a welcome development, but they have not been told to adjust the pump.

“We await further instructions,” he said.

A taxi driver, Uche Ezeh, said that the new pump price was good for their business, adding that commuters would not have to pay more while travelling for the festive season.

“Most fuel stations in Abuja are yet to adjust the pump price, but if they increase the fuel they will implement in no time.

“I plead with the government to make sure all the oil marketers do the needful,” he said.

NAN reports that since April, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency had continued to issue monthly pricing directive on PMS to the marketers.

In June, there was a slight reduction as the price was fixed at N121.50 per litre, from N123.50 in May.

The July price was N20.30 higher than the June price of N121.50 per litre.

The November price was from N160 per litre to between N166 and N170 per litre.