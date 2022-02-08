IPMAN, NNPC, stakeholders dialogue on substandard PMS – Okoronkwo

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria says it is discussing with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and stakeholders on imported substandard Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol.

Chinedu Okoronkwo, National President, IPMAN, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Okoronkwo, who spoke in Abuja, was reacting to the high sulphur PMS imported by the NNPC, while petroleum marketers had been advised not to sell, especially marketers that loaded from that particular cargo.

He said that discussion was ongoing with IPMAN, top NNPC echelon and other relevant stakeholders on how to adjust the operational circle.

This, he said, would prevent the vessel in question from discharging another substandard fuel.

The president noted that as soon as they were done with the discussion, the outcome would be made known to the public.

Okoronkwo said: “I want to assure the general public that there should not be any panic, there is enough fuel to service them and there is no cause for alarm because nothing will affect the public or the industry.

“This is the first time we are experiencing this and it is not an intentional issue.

“Nigerians should have to bear with the industry at large.”

On queues being experience at some fueling stations in Abuja presently and other parts of the country, he assured the public that there were sufficient fuel apart from the undiluted product, which had been taken care of.

He said: “There is enough fuel already in existence before this undiluted product, which has been taken care of.

“No fueling station will like to put that in the tank neither will a car buyer do.

“But there are products on the road, which have been loaded.

“As soon as it arrives Abuja and other states, there will be fuel before the week runs off.”