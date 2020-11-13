The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Kano branch has directed its members across the state to sell Premium Motor Spirit from N168 to N170 per litre.

he Chairman of the Kano branch of IPMAN, comprising Kano, Bauchi, Jigawa and Katsina States, Bashir Dan-Mallam, gave the directive while addressing newsmen in Kano on Friday.

Dan-Mallam spoke shortly after news filtered in that a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Pipeline and Product Marketing Company, had on Thursday released a circular advising the petroleum marketers to sell petrol within the range of N168 per litre to N170 per litre after a review of the prevailing market fundamentals for the month of November 2020 with effect from November 13, 2020.

According to him, the association heeded to PPMC’s advice for the upward review of the pump price of petrol as contained in the circular.

He said: “I call on all our members within our branch to immediately change the price of their litres from N160 per litre to between N168 and N170 per litre.

“This development came after we received a circular from PPMC, advising us on the upward review of the price after it reviewed the market fundamentals gorgeous the month of November 2020.”

—