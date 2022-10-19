IPMAN condemns incessant crude theft, pipeline vandalisation 

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Western zone, has urged Federal Government (FG) to bring crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region culprits to justice.

Chairman, IPMAN Western Zone, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Wednesday in Lagos.

Tajudeen gave the warning against the backdrop of illegal oil pipelines and crude oil theft discovered in Delta and Bayelsa states recently.

According to him, crude oil theft and pipelines vandalism are economic sabotage which must not be condoned.

“IPMAN members are the first casualties. Vandalisation has led to closure of over 80 per cent of government depots across the country.

“The effects on our members ranges from supplies difficulties, extensions off supply time because we have to travel from Ilorin, Ore, Ibadan and to Lagos before we have access to products. This, therefore, leads to increase in freight rate,

“It has also caused harassment from traffic agencies, area boys which led to extortion from our members. Also, arbitrary increase of buying price from Tank farms owners and cartels in the industry.

“The latest discovery of monumental stealing of crude oil in Niger Delta region shows government lacks capacity but I see it as an organised crime,” he added.

On subsidy, the lPMAN boss urged government to take the bull by the horn and take a decision on the issues of subsidy.

He said that government has shown lack of political will to remove subsidy and deregulate the downstream sector of oil and gas once and for all.

NAN reports that recently, the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd., a surveillance company, operated by a former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, discovered over 58 illegal oil pipelines.

They were discovered by him in Delta and Bayelsa states, where crude oil was being stolen.

