IPLAN to law enforcement: Stop profiling Nigerian content creators

The Intellectual Property Lawyers Association Nigeria has urged law enforcement agencies nationwide to end the persistent profiling of Nigerian content creators as criminals, fraudsters, or scammers.

The Chairman, IPLAN Board of Trustees, Barr Folarinwa Aluko said content creators are legitimate drivers of Nigeria’s fast-growing digital economy and deserve recognition as innovators and entrepreneurs—not suspicion.

Aluko said, “Content creators are building brands, telling our stories, and exporting Nigerian culture to the world. Treating creativity as a form for criminality is both wrong and dangerous. It erodes trust and undermines one of the most promising sectors of our economy.”

Aluko also warned against the weaponization of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, particularly in clear cases of parody, criticism, or social commentary.

He reminded authorities that freedom of expression is protected under the Constitution, and criminalizing lawful speech damages both democracy and innovation.

Highlighting the resilience of Nigeria’s creative community, Aluko noted that many creators thrive despite chronic infrastructure gaps, limited financing options, restrictive payment systems, and minimal government support.

“Rather than profiling or persecuting them, we should be developing robust legal and financial frameworks to sustain their growth,” he said.

“The industry has the potential to create thousands of jobs, attract foreign investment, and expand Nigeria’s soft power globally.”

The statement also noted that the IPLAN Clinic, an arm of the association has been providing pro bono intervention in cases involving wrongful arrests, unlawful content takedowns, and other threats to creators’ rights.

Aluko remarked that too many creators suffer in silence, unaware that professional, rights-focused support is available

“No one adding value to the economy should stand alone when their rights are under attack,” he said, adding that IPLAN remains committed to working with policymakers, industry stakeholders, and creators to ensure Nigeria’s digital economy grows without fear or harassment.

