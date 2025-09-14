IPI raises alarm over rising media repression in Nigeria

The International Press Institute, a global body committed to protecting press freedom and the free flow of information, has raised concern over the recent cases of media repression in the country.

Musililu Mojeed, President, IPI Nigeria, raised the alarm at a dinner organised by the institute, to honour one of its members and a retired Director, Digital Media, Voice of Nigeria, Hajia Hadiza Hussaina Sani in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the dinner was organised to honour the media icon for her dedication and service, after clocking mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

NAN also reports that the identical twin sister of the celebrator, Hajia Ameena Hassana Sani, equally retired meritoriously from the service of the agency(NAN) as a Director.

Speaking at the event, Mojeed, Editor-in-Chief, Premium Times, cited the recent “disturbing” instances of banning of live political programme in Kano state and the arrest of journalists in Ekiti and Niger states.

“Akwa Ibom State Government recently evicted Channels TV crew, a journalist and a cameraman, from the press centre inside Government House, Uyo.

“The repressive action was taken over the publication of a video clip, where the governor, eventually confirmed he is defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

“A journalist in Kebbi state, Hassan Mai-Waya Kangiwa was also detained after exposing neglect in a hospital.

“A former Thisday employee, Azuka Ogujiuba, was reportedly arrested and harassed by the police for doing her job.

“”Every single day you wake up, it is one form of harassment or the other against the media,” he said.

Mojeed called for continued advocacy and activism to protect press freedom and promote independent journalism.

He stressed that efforts to protect journalists’ rights and promote independent journalism are crucial in Nigeria’s media landscape.

Mojeed said Sani’s retirement came at a critical time when the media sector in Nigeria is facing numerous challenges, including harassment, arrests, and censorship.

He noted Sani’s significant contributions to IPI Nigeria, including her role in organising its World Congress as well as her active participation in various committees.

He commended her commitment to promoting press freedom, independent journalism, and the safety of journalists.

Mojeed appealed to the celebrator to continue advocating for press freedom and supporting the work of IPI Nigeria, emphasising that her expertise and experience are invaluable to the organisation.

The Director-General, VON, Mallam Jibrin Ndace, expressed gratitude to IPI Nigeria for recognising Sani’s contributions, stating that the gesture also reflected positively on the entire VON team.

He described Sani as a professional journalist who seamlessly transitioned from traditional journalism to modern digital practices, leading the digital department with innovations and skills.

According to the DG, Sani’s leadership in the digital space, kept VON at the forefront of public media institutions and global competitiveness.

He commended her experience, passion, and love for journalism, which he said, enabled her to excel in her role and serve as a role model for younger journalists.

The VON DG emphasised that, “journalism is a marathon, not a sprint”, and Sani’s long-standing career is a testament to her dedication and commitment to the profession.

Garba Shehu, former Special Adviser on Media to late President Muhammadu Buhari, described the retirement of Sani as a significant loss for the organisation but a potential gain for other sectors of the journalism profession.

Shehu praised her, as “a strong and young professional with much to contribute to journalism”.

He highlighted her unique qualities, particularly her social responsibility, selflessness, and commitment to helping others to succeed.

According to him, Sani embodies the principles of servant leadership, a concept often touted by politicians but rarely exemplified.

“Her legacy as a role model for young journalists and a champion of socially responsible journalism will continue to inspire others in the field,” he said.

Abdulwaheed Odusile, former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, commended Sani’s dedication and expertise, which he said, have earned her recognition and respect in the industry..

Odusile said he was, particularly impressed by Sani’s dedication and selfless efforts during the IPI World Congress, hosted in Abuja in 2018.

On her part, Sani expressed gratitude to God and her family for their support throughout her 34 years career in public service.

While reflecting on the challenges and rewards of her time in service, she highlighted the importance of dedication, clear vision, and family support.

Sani emphasised the need for media professionals to adapt to new technologies and appreciate their impact on the industry and the society

She stressed that, telling a good story starts with understanding oneself and one’s audience.

Despite retiring from active public service, she assured to remain active in the media space, pursuing research, teaching, writing, and lecturing.

“It has been a very difficult, challenging, interesting and rewarding 34 years in service.

“It’s not easy. You have new and great ideas, but some people don’t understand, so they find it a bit difficult to agree with you.

“But if you are consistent, if you have a clear vision of what you want to achieve, and you are dedicated and resolute, the sky is not the limit.

“I have pulled out from active public service, but have not retired. My brain is still exceptionally active, and I plan to utilise it.

“I’ll be doing a lot of research work and writing, and I won’t get tired of seeing myself in the media space,” she said.

NAN reports that Sani’s dedication to her work and her commitment to excellence have been hallmarks of her career, which started with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) before joining VON.

Her contributions and to the media industry, will undoubtedly continue to inspire and educate future generations.

