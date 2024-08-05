IPI Nigeria demands prosecution of security agents who fired live bullets at journalists

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has condemned in strong terms the deployment of excessive force against journalists covering the nationwide protests.

The was contained in a statement issued by its President and Legal Adviser, Musikilu Mojeed and Tobi Soniyi.

The statement, on Sunday, referred to the incident on Saturday where several journalists covering the #EndBadGovernance protests were shot at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja by security agents wearing hoods.

The journalists narrowly escaped unhurt, but bullets damaged one of their cars.

The shooting happened at the main entrance of the stadium.

IPI Nigeria said of the incident: “The firing of what is suspected to be live ammunition is unacceptable and is strongly condemned.

“The shooting also appeared premeditated as the journalists were particularly targeted and shot twice within minutes.

“The security agencies knew where the journalists converged.

“Many of them wore vests, with the word PRESS boldly written on them.

“Many had cameras and drove vehicles with press written on them.

“Saturday’s shooting is even more worrisome as it came a day after the Chief of Defence Staff said on live television that journalists should stop giving protesters publicity.

“The IPI is hereby demanding an immediate investigation of the shooting incident at the stadium where journalists were targeted.

“The officers involved, reported to be personnel of the police and the State Security Service, should be identified and punished.

“The media has a responsibility to cover the ongoing protests across the country, and journalists must be allowed to carry out their constitutionally mandated role without interference and intimidation by anyone.

“Targeting and shooting at journalists carrying out their lawful duties is tantamount to taking a wild shot at our democracy and it should be condemned by all.”

