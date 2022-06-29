IPI Nigeria calls for withdrawal of vexatious charges against WikkiTimes Publisher, staff

The International Press Institute Nigeria has faulted the arrest, detention and subsequent arraignment before a Magistrate Court in Bauchi of the Publisher of WikkiTimes online newspaper, Haruna Mohammed, and a Reporter, Idris Kamal, by the police in Bauchi.

The journalists claimed they were physically assaulted while being held by operatives of the Nigeria Police.

A statement by the Secretary of the IPI Nigeria, Ahmed I. Shekarau, condemned the practice of using the police by civilians to harass and intimidate journalists, advising that “anyone who is aggrieved by any news item published by WikkiTimes should seek redress in court instead of using the police or other security agents to harass the journalists”.

The body said further that Nigeria’s legal system has made adequate provisions for protection of reputation.

“IPI Nigeria demands the withdrawal and discontinuation of the vexatious charges filed against the two journalists with immediate effect,” the statement said.

The body also called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to call the Bauchi State Police Command to order.