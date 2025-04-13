IPI Nigeria appoints 29 eminent journalists to committees

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has announced the appointment of 29 eminent journalists to its standing committees.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Sunday to the media by the Secretary of IPI Nigeria, Ahmed I. Shekarau.

According to the statement, the committees constituted were those of Fundraising, Programming, Advocacy, and Membership, each comprising seasoned industry professionals.

Notable appointees include the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu; former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Funke Egbemode; former Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Emma Agu; former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Gbemiga Ogunleye; and former President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) and Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo.

Also Read:

Committee Chairs and Members

Fundraising Committee

Chair: Funke Egbemode, former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE)

Secretary: Alhaji Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operations, The Nation

Members:

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation

Juliet Bumah, Editor, New Telegraph

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity

Ken Ugbechie, Publisher of Political Economist

Victoria Ibanga, Publisher of The Next Edition

Olufunke Fadugba, Chairman of the Editorial Board of PenPushing Media

Gbemiga Ogunleye, former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

Programming Committee

Chair: Oladotun Oladipo, Managing Editor/CEO, Premium Eagle Limited, publishers of The Eagle Online

Secretary: Hajia Sani, Director, Digital Media at Voice of Nigeria (VON)

Members:

Hajiya Zainab Suleiman Okino, Chairman, Editorial Board of Blueprint

Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR)

Catherine Agbo, Deputy Editor, 21st Century Chronicle

Emma Agu, former Managing Director/CEO, Champion

Ahmed I. Shekarau, CEO, Media Trust Group.

Advocacy Committee

Chair: Tobi Soniyi, Media Adviser to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

Secretary: Ochiaka Ugwu, Editor, Features, Peoples Daily

Members:

Sule Ya’u Sule, Associate Professor at Bayero University Kano

Danlami Nmodu, Publisher of Newsdiaryonline

Laide Abbas, Assistant Director, News, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA)

David Ajikobi, Nigerian Editor of Africa Check

Fred Ohwahwa, former Editor at The Guardian and Senior Partner, Tokee Consult Limited

Membership Committee

Chair: Ruqayyah Yusuf Aliyu, Associate Professor at Bayero University Kano

Secretary: Linda Dooyum Kpum, IPI Nigeria’s Administrative Secretary

Members:

Fidelis Mbah, Al Jazeera Media Network and Deputy President of IPI Nigeria

Naziru Mikailu Abubakar, PhD Fellow at the University of Westminster, United Kingdom

Bolanle Ismail, Lecturer, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to Shekarau, the committees are tasked with key responsibilities:

The Fundraising Committee will plan, coordinate, and execute fundraising activities to support IPI Nigeria’s programmes.

The Programming Committee will design initiatives and develop compelling programmes aligned with IPI Nigeria’s objectives.

The Advocacy Committee will provide strategic direction for IPI Nigeria’s advocacy efforts, promoting press freedom and engaging with public officials on key policy issues.

The Membership Committee will focus on attracting new members, assessing applicants’ qualifications, and enhancing member engagement.

The President, IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, stated that the reconstitution of these committees aims to accelerate efforts in safeguarding press freedom and promoting responsible journalism practices in Nigeria.

Post Views: 2