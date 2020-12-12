The International Press Institute has expressed shock over the demise of the founder and publisher of the Leadership Newspaper Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah who died on Friday night at the age of 58.

The institute in a statement jointly signed by Kabiru Yusuf and Rahem Adedoyin,

Chairman and Secretary, IPI Nigeria said the news of his passing was shocking.

The statement read in part, “We mourn Mr. Nda-Isaiah’s death at a time his services are still needed in the media industry and in the nation.

“We offer our condolences to the family of our departed colleague, to the staff and management of Leadership Newspaper and to the entire media community.

“May God Almighty accept the soul of Mr. Nda-Isaiah and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”