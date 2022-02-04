IPI lauds PRNigeria Centre on digital trainings, mentorship of young journalists

The International Press Institute in Nigeria has commended the PRNigeria Centre for its investment in training and mentoring budding young writers and journalists in areas of digital media and emerging Information Communication Technology at its Kano Hub.

The President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, who is also the Editor-in-Chief and Chief Operating Officer of PREMIUM TIMES, said this.

Ge expressed his position during a tour of PRNigeria facility in Kano alongside the Secretary of IPI Nigeria and General Manager, Business and Strategy of Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST, Ahmed I. Shekarau.

According to Mojeed, the facility is not only key to Kano State, but Northern Nigeria as a whole, especially at a time when the quality of available manpower in the field of journalism is very low.

“By investing in this facility, you are trying to tap into solving the problem and it is commendable how you mentor young people and empower them in Digital Skills,” Mojeed said in his brief remarks after the tour.

According to him, the centre is a very unique facility for Kano, young people, Nigeria and humanity in general.

He said: “We are proud of what you are doing.

“Our expectation is that the people that are trained here will be very familiar with the ethics of journalism and they will refrain from spreading fake news, refrain from blackmail and do only the things that are professional in the job.”

While assuring of IPI’s support and partnership with the Centre in the near future, Mojeed guaranteed that the IPI will be visiting the Centre again to encourage and offer needed assistance.

In his response, the Chief Executive Officer of Image Merchants Promotions Limited, Yushau A. Shuaib, appreciated the team for finding time to visit and encourage young people at the PRNigeria Centre Kano.

Shuaib said that with the support of the National Information Technology Development Agency, the Centre in collaboration with the Penlight has sustained regular training and mentorship of students, graduates as well as journalists on digital journalism and ICT skills for self-development and empowerment.

IMPR is the publisher of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential and other media titles.

Shuaib assured that the centre will not relent in its tireless drive to bridge the digital skills gap and build the capacity of young people to excel in their various endeavours.

Mojeed recently emerged unopposed as the President of the Nigeria chapter of the IPI during a session of the General Assembly of the Institute, which was held physically and virtually in Abuja.

At the meeting, Shekarau was also elected Secretary of IPI Nigeria.

. PRNigeria.