IPI demands immediate reopening of closed Radio station in Niger

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has condemned the suspension of Badegi 90.1 FM, an independent radio station operating in Minna, Niger State.

The closure was reportedly ordered by Gov. Umaru Bago over the station’s alleged broadcast of content critical of his administration.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, and Legal Adviser, Tobi Soniyi.

The Institute described the suspension as “yet another crackdown on freedom of expression and media freedom,” calling it a grave violation of press rights and democratic norms.

IPI Nigeria highlighted a pattern of press repression under Bago’s administration.

It recalled that in January 2025, Yakubu Mustapha, a journalist with Peoples Daily and Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, was detained for three days.

His detention followed the circulation of an article critical of the governor’s media adviser.

Similarly, in November 2023, VOA correspondent Mustapha Nasiru Batsari was allegedly assaulted by a commissioner after requesting an interview about a violent clash in Bosso Local Government Area.

IPI Nigeria said the governor’s actions contravened Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guaranteed press freedom and access to information.

It called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of the suspension on Badegi FM, warning that failure to comply within 48 hours would result in the governor’s inclusion in its Book of Infamy.

Launched in April 2022, the Book of Infamy documents individuals who repress or intimidate journalists and media organisations in Nigeria.

Mojeed stated that the list would be shared with embassies, media rights groups, and human rights organisations worldwide to ensure accountability.

Announcing the initiative during a meeting with the then Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, stated that the Book of Infamy would be regularly updated.

He added that it would be circulated to embassies, international media freedom organisations, and human rights bodies across the world.

“We will use the records to ensure that those listed are held accountable, one way or another,” Mojeed said.

