IPI Congress set to begin in Austria, Nigerians attending

The yearly World Congress for journalists under the auspices of the International Press Institute will hold in Vienna, Austria from September 15 to 17, 2021.

The meeting is going to be both virtual and physical for over 2,000 members, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Some members representing Nigeria at the Congress are Raheem Adedoyin, whose appointment to the Executive Board of the respectable body will be ratified at the congress; Folu Olamiti, member of the IPI Board of Trustees, Nigeria Chapter and Chairman of the Church of Nigeria Advent Cable Network Nigeria Television; and Dapo Olorunyomi, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Premium Times.

Olorunyomi is also one of the panelists at the congress.

This year Congress is coming two years after the last one that was held in Geneva.

Last year’s congress could not hold because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the topics to be discussed are: Innovation in Distribution of News on Messaging Platforms; and Think Globally, Report Locally: The Future of News is Local.