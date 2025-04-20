IPI condoles family of late Oladunjoye

The International Press Institute Nigeria has condoled with the family of late prolific journalist, Tunde Oladunjoye who died recently in the United Kingdom.

The institute, in a letter signed by its president, Mojeed Musikilu and delivered to the family, described the late Oladunjoye as a dedicated member of the IPI.

The letter read in part, “Dear Family of Alhaji Tunde Oladunjoye,

We are profoundly saddened by the loss of Alhaji Tunde Oladunjoye, a dedicated member of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria.

His unwavering commitment to the principles of press freedom and independent journalism was truly inspiring, and his contributions to our organisation will be deeply missed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you, his friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

We cherish the memories of his passion, expertise, and tireless efforts in promoting a free and independent press in Nigeria.

Alhaji Tunde Oladunjoye’s legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the values he held dear. May his soul find eternal peace and comfort.”

