The International Press Centre, Lagos says it is concerned about the alleged unprovoked physical assault on identified BBC Journalists, Chioma Obianinwa and Nnamdi Agbanelo, in Enugu State last Wednesday evening by the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, and some members of his ministry.

According to media reports, including that of BBC News (Pidgin) of December 10, 2020, it was stated that the BBC crew had scheduled an interview with Mbaka, but while waiting outside Mbaka’s premises in their vehicle to be called in for the interview, a group of about 20 men surrounded them.

The BBC reporters said that they were issued with death threats for writing “negative reports about Mbaka” while they were reportedly physically and verbally brutalised by the men and Mbaka.

It was further reported that they narrowly escaped after being chased out of the premises by the men who also closely trailed them till they left the state.

Although the Ministry’s spokesperson, Maximus Ugwuoke, said the entire Adoration family was not aware of the presence of the BBC team on the Adoration ground with the mission to interview Mbaka, IPC Executive Director Lanre Arogundade, in a statement said the allegation is deserving of thorough investigation by the Police.

Arogundade said: “Journalists in Nigeria have become highly endangered species and it is important get to the root of this matter so that the alleged perpetrators can be made to face the law and serve as a deterrent to others.”

According to him, it should be noted that assault constitutes a grave offence under the Nigerian Law and is punishable by virtue of the provisions of the criminal code act.

He added that any assault on journalists who ensure that important information is accessible to citizens is an attack on their human, journalistic and democratic rights and should always be condemned.

The IPC therefore enjoined the Enugu State Commissioner of Police to take swift measures to investigate in detail the reported attacks and ensure that justice is administered.