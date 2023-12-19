IPAC elects new National Chairman, dumps Yabagi

The Inter-Party Advisory Council has elected Yusuf Dantalle of the Allied Peoples Movement as its National Chairman.

He polled 10 votes to defeat the incumbent, Yusuf Yabagi of the Action Democratic Party, with eight votes.

The election was conducted on Monday in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Election Committee, Dan Nwayanwu, who announced the result, said that one out of the 19 votes cast was voided as the voter did not vote for any of the candidates.

Nwayanwu said the new leaders would be sworn in at a later date.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after his election, Dantalle thanked IPAC for voting for him to lead the council.

He pledged to discharge his duties in line with the dictate of the law.

He said: “I want to assure women that IPAC under my leadership will have something greater and better.

“If I have the mandate of the assembly, I will seek to establish the Directorate of Women Affairs to ensure women inclusivity is taken to a greater level under my leadership.

“Secondly, I want to try as much as possible within the next three months of our administration to ensure that IPAC is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.”

On his part, Yabagi congratulated Yusuf on his election.

He said: “We are supposed to demonstrate maturity and humility.

“We are supposed to demonstrate love for our democracy.

“This is one of the things that defines democracy from any other form of government, which is having elections.

“Results have shown that Dantalle eventually won the election.

“I have congratulated him already.

“I wish that in the years to come I will have reasons to be proud of whatever he does to take IPAC to the higher level than we met it.”

Also elected were Dipo Olayoku as the Deputy National Chairman; Martins Egbeola as the National Organising Secretary; Maxwell Magbuden, National Secretary; Obed Agu, National Legal Adviser; Mariam Babel as the National Treasurer; and Ibrahim Suleiman as National Financial Secretary.